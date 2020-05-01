Twenty nine Proclaimed Offenders arrested in Sargodha

Police have arrested twenty nine proclaimed offenders and court absconder

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :Police have arrested twenty nine proclaimed offenders and court absconders.

Police spokesman on Friday said that on the direction of DPO Faisal Gulzar; teams of various police stations of district have started operation against proclaimed offenders and conducted raids at different areas under their jurisdiction.

Police have succeeded in arresting 29 proclaimed offenders including Jamal, Muhammad Ramzan, Allah Baksh, Muhammad Afzal, Muhammad Tanveer, Akhtar Hussain, Muhammad Ejaz, Mubeen Khan, Mazhar Ali, Muhmmad Saleem, Muhammad Aslam, Muhammad Naeem,Muhammad Bashir, Ali, Farooq, Samar Iqbal, Asif, Amir Yousuf, Shoukat Ali, Ali Hassan, Sherbaz, Ghulam Abbas, Saeedullah and others. The proclaimed Offenders were wanted in over dozen of cases of robbery, theft and attempt of murderer. Police have started further investigation.