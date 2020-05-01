UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Twenty Nine Proclaimed Offenders Arrested In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 04:36 PM

Twenty nine Proclaimed Offenders arrested in Sargodha

Police have arrested twenty nine proclaimed offenders and court absconder

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :Police have arrested twenty nine proclaimed offenders and court absconders.

Police spokesman on Friday said that on the direction of DPO Faisal Gulzar; teams of various police stations of district have started operation against proclaimed offenders and conducted raids at different areas under their jurisdiction.

Police have succeeded in arresting 29 proclaimed offenders including Jamal, Muhammad Ramzan, Allah Baksh, Muhammad Afzal, Muhammad Tanveer, Akhtar Hussain, Muhammad Ejaz, Mubeen Khan, Mazhar Ali, Muhmmad Saleem, Muhammad Aslam, Muhammad Naeem,Muhammad Bashir, Ali, Farooq, Samar Iqbal, Asif, Amir Yousuf, Shoukat Ali, Ali Hassan, Sherbaz, Ghulam Abbas, Saeedullah and others. The proclaimed Offenders were wanted in over dozen of cases of robbery, theft and attempt of murderer. Police have started further investigation.

Related Topics

Police Robbery Court

Recent Stories

Cases against 1400 persons, fines to 12309 various ..

3 minutes ago

Partly cloudy weather forecast for Bahawalpur

3 minutes ago

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Plans to Announc ..

3 minutes ago

Youngster commits suicide after chiding from fathe ..

3 minutes ago

Nation paying salute to frontline staff over their ..

3 minutes ago

Australia replaces Pakistan as No. 1 in T20I annua ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.