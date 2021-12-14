UrduPoint.com

Twenty-one Films Screened At EUFF:PNCA Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Twenty-one award-winning films from across the Europe on a range of issues such as gender equality that highlight diversity of cultures were screened at European Film Festival (EUFF),said Senior official of Pakistan National Council of Arts Masroor Shah on Tuesday.

He said festival showcased a range of European films and culture to a broad Pakistani audience – and acted as a means to build cultural dialogue, mutual understanding, respect and understanding of cross-cultural issues.

He said film festival was held annually across the world to celebrate the diversity and creativity of European cinema, heritage, and culture.

This is the first time it was organized in Pakistan.

Masroor further briefed that three filmsall co-productions – were screened on the opening night. These include two feature films – My Brother Chases Dinosaurs (Italy/Spain) and Our Struggle (Belgium/France) – and one short film Hungry Seagull (Switzerland/China).

He said the festival also included trainings for young Pakistani students to learn some of the more technical aspects of film making from experienced filmmakers.

