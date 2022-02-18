UrduPoint.com

Twenty Seven Professional Beggars Arrested From Saddar

Umer Jamshaid Published February 18, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Twenty Seven professional beggars arrested from Saddar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :Following instructions issued by the Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud, the officials of Social Welfare Department has arrested 27 professional beggars from Saddar area of the district.

According to the Social Welfare Department on Friday, the arrested beggars were shifted to Darul Kifala to make them a useful part of the society.

The action was taken after traders from Saddar area filed an application with the office of the Commissioner Peshawar regarding the presence of a large number of beggars in business markets that was also causing difficulties for the customers.

Taking prompt action on the application, the Commissioner Peshawar issued a directive to the District Officer Social Welfare Officer, Younas Afridi for taking action against the beggars and presenting a report in this regard to his office at the earliest.

The Social Welfare officials accompanied by the local police arrested 27 professional beggars including women, children and transgender from the Saddar area and shifted them to Darul Kifala. The arrested beggars would be taught various skills in Darul Kifala to make them a useful part of the society.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Business Saddar Women Market Afridi From

Recent Stories

Film star Haider Rahi all set to revive Sultan Rah ..

Film star Haider Rahi all set to revive Sultan Rahi's legacy in upcoming movies

41 minutes ago
 Sheikh Rasheed condemns killing of senior producer ..

Sheikh Rasheed condemns killing of senior producer

41 minutes ago
 OSCE to Assist Turkmenistan in Organizing Presiden ..

OSCE to Assist Turkmenistan in Organizing Presidential Elections - Foreign Minis ..

41 minutes ago
 Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

41 minutes ago
 Asghar Mall College's girls clinche top positions ..

Asghar Mall College's girls clinche top positions in PU's MSc Geography exams

41 minutes ago
 Fawad condemns killing of senior journalist Athar ..

Fawad condemns killing of senior journalist Athar in Karachi

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>