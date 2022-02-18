Twenty Seven professional beggars arrested from Saddar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :Following instructions issued by the Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud, the officials of Social Welfare Department has arrested 27 professional beggars from Saddar area of the district.

According to the Social Welfare Department on Friday, the arrested beggars were shifted to Darul Kifala to make them a useful part of the society.

The action was taken after traders from Saddar area filed an application with the office of the Commissioner Peshawar regarding the presence of a large number of beggars in business markets that was also causing difficulties for the customers.

Taking prompt action on the application, the Commissioner Peshawar issued a directive to the District Officer Social Welfare Officer, Younas Afridi for taking action against the beggars and presenting a report in this regard to his office at the earliest.

The Social Welfare officials accompanied by the local police arrested 27 professional beggars including women, children and transgender from the Saddar area and shifted them to Darul Kifala. The arrested beggars would be taught various skills in Darul Kifala to make them a useful part of the society.