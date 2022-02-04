UrduPoint.com

TWG Formed To Improve WMC Operation

Published February 04, 2022

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :District government has formed a Technical Working Group (TWG) here like across the province to improve performance of Waste Management Company (WMC) on directive of Chief Minister Punjab.

Special Secretary Local Government Punjab would be the convener of the Technical Working Group, says release issued on Friday.

Head of special monitoring unit, representative of urban unit, senior officers of Punjab finance department, metropolitan corporation would be part of the group.

TWG would review current operational models of waste management companies, added the release.

The working group would point out shortcomings in service delivery particularly to consumers of respective locality, it's said.

It has been tasked to prepare proposals within 15 days to improve operational procedures, concluded the statement.

