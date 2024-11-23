TWG meeting on humanitarian protection held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) The 1st meeting of the Technical Working Group (TWG) V on Humanitarian Protection and GBV Prevention under the Multi Sectoral Coordination Committee (MSCC) was held on Saturday at the PDMA Sindh Office.

According to a communique, the meeting was chaired by Director Operations, Provincial Disaster Management Authority-Sindh, Imdad Hussain Siddiqui.

The TWG meeting was attended with active participation from the notified departments crucial to the TWG V.

Following a brief orientation on the achievements, role and functions of the re-notified MSCC and its TWGs 1-V, the meeting deliberated on strengthening the government of Sindh’s systems, policies, mechanisms and inter-departmental coordination to respond to the multi-sectoral gender based violence in emergencies needs with due consideration to the humanitarian and development continuum.

The key priorities consented by the group were to put in place a GBViE Framework for the province for mainstreaming GBV in the disaster management and contingency plans across the policies, sectors and plans.