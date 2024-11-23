Open Menu

TWG Meeting On Humanitarian Protection Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 23, 2024 | 05:30 PM

TWG meeting on humanitarian protection held

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) The 1st meeting of the Technical Working Group (TWG) V on Humanitarian Protection and GBV Prevention under the Multi Sectoral Coordination Committee (MSCC) was held on Saturday at the PDMA Sindh Office.

According to a communique, the meeting was chaired by Director Operations, Provincial Disaster Management Authority-Sindh, Imdad Hussain Siddiqui.

The TWG meeting was attended with active participation from the notified departments crucial to the TWG V.

Following a brief orientation on the achievements, role and functions of the re-notified MSCC and its TWGs 1-V, the meeting deliberated on strengthening the government of Sindh’s systems, policies, mechanisms and inter-departmental coordination to respond to the multi-sectoral gender based violence in emergencies needs with due consideration to the humanitarian and development continuum.

The key priorities consented by the group were to put in place a GBViE Framework for the province for mainstreaming GBV in the disaster management and contingency plans across the policies, sectors and plans.

Related Topics

Sindh From Government

Recent Stories

Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions ..

Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup

1 hour ago
 PCB changes venue for first 50-over match between ..

2 hours ago
 Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any ..

Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad

3 hours ago
 Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over ..

Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..

4 hours ago
 PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel includ ..

PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad

4 hours ago
 No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s pro ..

No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call

6 hours ago
PTI says Islamabad march to be taken out at all c ..

PTI says Islamabad march to be taken out at all costs

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2024

9 hours ago
 'Master of innovation' Younus Khan enjoys T10 blit ..

'Master of innovation' Younus Khan enjoys T10 blitzkrieg

18 hours ago
 Presence of more Indian players in Abu Dhabi T10 w ..

Presence of more Indian players in Abu Dhabi T10 will help develop UAE players: ..

18 hours ago
 Former captain Ritchie returns for Scotland agains ..

Former captain Ritchie returns for Scotland against Australia

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan