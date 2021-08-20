TWI declares use of brute force against mourners in IIOJK as worst state terrorism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami (TWI) in India Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) Friday said that continued ban on the main processions of Muharram-ul-Haram and use of brute force on mourners in the territory are worst examples of state terrorism unleashed on the Kashmiris by Modi-led fascist regime.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami spokesman said, like every year, this time too, the oppressed people of the Indian occupied territory were prevented from taking out the 8th and 10th Muharram processions through military might, which was interference in the religious matters of the Kashmiris.

He said Modi-led fascist Indian government has turned IIOJK into another Karbala, adding New Delhi was committing massive human rights violations to stop the Kashmiris from their just struggle for right to self-determination.

The spokesman said that the people of Kashmir were following the path shown by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) in their struggle to get freedom from Indian slavery while the so-called democratic India had usurped the Kashmiris' religious rights along with other fundamental rights.

He said that despite unspeakable atrocities by India, the people of the occupied territory were determined to continue their just struggle till their goal of attaining freedom from India.