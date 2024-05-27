Twin Brothers Arrested For Strangling Sister In Jabri Mansehra
Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2024 | 07:20 PM
MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Twin brothers have been arrested on Monday for allegedly strangling their 19-year-old sister to death in the Jabri area of Mansehra.
The arrest followed a report from the siblings’ father, who revealed the horrifying details to the police. Residing in a rented house in Jabri, the father was away in Sangar Balakot, cultivating maize on his ancestral land when he received a disturbing call from his son, Zeeshan, who informed him that his sister was not feeling well and had become unresponsive.
The father then contacted the landlord, who upon inspection, found that the girl had neck marks and had passed away. Following this grim discovery, the father reported the Incident to the police, suspecting his sons, Zeeshan and Noman of being responsible for their sister’s death after an argument among the siblings.
The police registered the case and arrested the twin brothers. They are now under investigation as authorities seek to uncover more details surrounding the tragic death of the young woman.
