'Twin Brothers' Gang Arrested In Rawalpindi

Mon 14th October 2019 | 10:11 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Police have arrested ringleader of 'twin brothers' gang that used to commit robberies at pharmacies in the guise of medical sales representatives, police spokesman Monday said.

Such a robbery incident occurred at a pharmacy in Naseerabad and when the police reached the crime scene, one of the accused also arrived there on a distribution vehicle to hide his crime.

The owner of the pharmacy told the police that the person who arrived on distribution vehicles resembles the accused persons on which police investigated the accused person who told that he was a medical salesman.

Police further investigated the accused and obtained his call data which revealed that the accused was Shahab ringleader of 'twin brothers' dacoit gang while his brother Ishaq has escaped for arrest of whom raids are being conducted.

The city police officer (CPO) Faisal Rana, while commending the officials over the arrest of ringleader of the 'twin brothers' gang, investigation of the gang could be useful to arrest other accused and the facilitators of the accused must also be arrested, the CPO added.

