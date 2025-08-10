- Home
- Pakistan
- Twin cities ablaze with patriotism as kids' accessories stalls spring up ahead of Independence Day
Twin Cities Ablaze With Patriotism As Kids' Accessories Stalls Spring Up Ahead Of Independence Day
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 10, 2025 | 11:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) The twin cities are filled with patriotic fervor as preparations for Pakistan's Independence Day celebrations are in full swing, with stalls displaying national flags, bunting, flag-colored dresses, and other accessories sprouting up in the twin cities.
These stalls are a treasure trove of white and green goodies, featuring everything including masks, badges, wristbands, ponytails, key chains, bangles, and caps, catering to the growing demand for patriotic merchandise.
Parents and kids alike are flocking to these stalls, eager to get into the holiday spirit.
Sarah, a proud mother of two visited one of the stall in Islamabad said "I love seeing my kids dressed in patriotic outfits, it's such a wonderful way to teach them about our country's history.
She love buying creative accessories for her kids on 14 August saying that it adds to the festive atmosphere and makes them feel excited about celebrating our country's independence, she added
Another shopper, Fatima, noted, "It's wonderful to see so many options for kids to celebrate Independence Day. The quality of the products is great, and the prices are very reasonable.
"
"As a parent, it's essential to instill a sense of national pride in my children. Buying patriotic accessories on 14 August is one way to do that and make them feel connected to our country's heritage",she stated.
Stall owners are thrilled with the response, citing increased interest in patriotic merchandise ahead of Independence Day. Owner of a stall in Rawalpindi told that "We have seen a significant surge in sales this year, with parents looking for unique and affordable ways to celebrate the holiday with their kids.".
He said they are expecting a busy week ahead of Independence Day adding that they areprepared to meet the demand for patriotic merchandise.
The stalls offer a wide range of items, including patriotic clothing, flag-themed toys, accessories, and decorations, he stated.
The twin cities are hosting various Independence Day events, and these stalls are adding to the festive atmosphere. As the celebrations approach, the stalls are expected to attract even more visitors, further fueling the patriotic spirit in the community.
/395
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2025
UN chief welcomes Armenia-Azerbaijan peace deal
UAE leaders congratulate President of Singapore on National Day
UAE welcomes announcement of peace agreement between Azerbaijan, Armenia
Formula Pakistan launches to revolutionize STEM education for Pakistani youth
Algeria, Fatima Group sign MoU to boost phosphate fertilizer production
Empowering communities: SRSO completes climate change project & celebrates Indep ..
SUPARCO, HBL Microfinance Bank partner to launch Pakistan’s first Satellite-Po ..
Japanese delegation explores investment in KP
First phase of Hajj application process concludes with over 71,000 submissions
Actor Faisal Khan alleges his brother Aamir Khan confined him at home for a year
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Independence day brings vibrant flags, trendy fashion & festive deals to cities nationwide52 seconds ago
-
Jaffer express train derails near Spezand Quetta after explosion, all passengers safe56 seconds ago
-
COAS visits USA, meets senior political, military leadership58 seconds ago
-
Patriotic pride on wheels: Car decoration trend heats up ahead of Independence Day1 minute ago
-
Twin cities ablaze with patriotism as kids' accessories stalls spring up ahead of Independence Day1 minute ago
-
Doors to Ghandhara Civilization swing open in KP’s grand Independence Day gesture1 minute ago
-
Independence Day unites nation despite political differences: Sharjeel1 minute ago
-
Media awareness crucial for future generation to understand Pakistan’s history, says Secretary Imr ..1 minute ago
-
Sports infrastructure being modernized in DI Khan under KP govt’s vision1 minute ago
-
IIOJ&K politicians decry statehood delay, book ban at Indian opposition meet in Delhi41 minutes ago
-
Jashn-e-Azaadi and Ma'araka-e-Haq celebrations continue in full swing across Karachi11 hours ago
-
Formula Pakistan launches to revolutionize STEM education for Pakistani youth11 hours ago