Twin cities ablaze with patriotism as kids' accessories stalls spring up ahead of Independence Day

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) The twin cities are filled with patriotic fervor as preparations for Pakistan's Independence Day celebrations are in full swing, with stalls displaying national flags, bunting, flag-colored dresses, and other accessories sprouting up in the twin cities.

These stalls are a treasure trove of white and green goodies, featuring everything including masks, badges, wristbands, ponytails, key chains, bangles, and caps, catering to the growing demand for patriotic merchandise.

Parents and kids alike are flocking to these stalls, eager to get into the holiday spirit.

Sarah, a proud mother of two visited one of the stall in Islamabad said "I love seeing my kids dressed in patriotic outfits, it's such a wonderful way to teach them about our country's history.

She love buying creative accessories for her kids on 14 August saying that it adds to the festive atmosphere and makes them feel excited about celebrating our country's independence, she added

Another shopper, Fatima, noted, "It's wonderful to see so many options for kids to celebrate Independence Day. The quality of the products is great, and the prices are very reasonable.

"

"As a parent, it's essential to instill a sense of national pride in my children. Buying patriotic accessories on 14 August is one way to do that and make them feel connected to our country's heritage",she stated.

Stall owners are thrilled with the response, citing increased interest in patriotic merchandise ahead of Independence Day. Owner of a stall in Rawalpindi told that "We have seen a significant surge in sales this year, with parents looking for unique and affordable ways to celebrate the holiday with their kids.".

He said they are expecting a busy week ahead of Independence Day adding that they areprepared to meet the demand for patriotic merchandise.

The stalls offer a wide range of items, including patriotic clothing, flag-themed toys, accessories, and decorations, he stated.

The twin cities are hosting various Independence Day events, and these stalls are adding to the festive atmosphere. As the celebrations approach, the stalls are expected to attract even more visitors, further fueling the patriotic spirit in the community.

/395