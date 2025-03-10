Twin Cities Abuzz With Eid Preparations As Second Ashra Commences
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2025 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) As the second ashra of Ramazan commences, Eid preparations have shifted into high gear in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.The streets were abuzz with activity, and the festive atmosphere was palpable.
Residents were thronging markets and shopping centers to purchase new clothes, shoes, and accessories for the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations.
The city administrations have also swung into action, with sanitation teams working to ensure that the streets and markets are clean and tidy for the Eid celebrations.
Kosar Tareen a local resident said "I'm excited to buy new clothes and shoes for my family and Eid is a time for celebration and joy, and I love the festive atmosphere in the markets."
She said Eid shopping was a family tradition for them adding that they love coming to the markets together and finding new things to wear and decorate our home.
The markets were so crowded and lively during Eid shopping season and it's a great time to catch up with friends and family while shopping,she stated.
Zaheer, clothing store owner said "Eid is our busiest time of the year and we start preparing months in advance to make sure we have enough stock to meet the demand."
He said their sales increase by at least 50% during Eid adding that it's a great time for business, and they are grateful to customers for their support.
He further stated that they love decorating store for Eid adding that It's a great way to get into the festive spirit and attract customers.
He added Eid is a time of celebration and generosity and they offer special discounts and promotions to customers during this time.
"We work hard all year round, but Eid is the highlight of our business. We enjoy serving our customers and helping them find the perfect gifts and outfits for the occasion, he stated.
395
Recent Stories
National Bank of Fujairah leads in arranging $100 million syndicated financing d ..
Tahnoon bin Zayed chairs ADQ Board of Directors meeting
Former Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Iftikhar Ahmed Sirohey Laid to Rest in I ..
TECNO Unveils Cutting-Edge AI Innovations at MWC Barcelona 2025
Metal Park launches AED110m Storage Hub in KEZAD
International Charity Organisation distributes 7,500 iftar meals daily across UA ..
Al Etihad Payments, Visa announce 'Jaywan- Visa' co-badging partnership
Expand North Star 2025 global promotional campaign kicks off in US
Why is winning team of ICC Champions Trophy given a white coat?
GPSSA clarifies conditions for Emiratis purchasing service years for early retir ..
Mubadala completes sale of its stake in Calisen
Borouge annual dividend yield at 6.7%, offering strong investor returns
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Twin cities abuzz with Eid preparations as second ashra commences5 minutes ago
-
Govt controls inflation rate through effective policies : MPA15 minutes ago
-
SNGPL disconnects three more meters35 minutes ago
-
Armed men snatch car, loot passengers35 minutes ago
-
"Nighaban Ramzan Package",Matriculation exams underway smoothly in division35 minutes ago
-
10 drug peddlers netted with 11.5 kg charas35 minutes ago
-
IGP condemns Kohat attack, pledges to eliminate terrorism45 minutes ago
-
Juice bottling plant sealed55 minutes ago
-
Former Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Iftikhar Ahmed Sirohey Laid to Rest in Islamabad1 hour ago
-
37 gamblers held1 hour ago
-
DC takes strict action against artificial price hikes, ends middleman role in supply chain2 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz, Bilawal set to meet today2 hours ago