Twin cities' admins join hands to fight polio, DCs inaugurate campaign

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Islamabad and Rawalpindi district administrations launched a joint anti-polio campaign on Friday,aiming to safeguard children from the debilitating virus.

The drive, which began on February 3, was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioners of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, Irfan Nawaz Memon and Hassan Waqar Cheema.

At the launch event, both officials personally administered polio drops to children. Health department representatives and other officials were also present on the occasion.

The campaign will continue until February 9, aiming to vaccinate 461,125 children in Islamabad. mobile teams will visit schools and homes to ensure every child receives the vaccine.

Both officials called on citizens to support the effort, emphasizing that eradicating polio is crucial for securing the future.