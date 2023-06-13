UrduPoint.com

Twin Cities' Artists Welcome Health Insurance Announced By Govt In Current Budget

Muhammad Irfan Published June 13, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Twin cities' artists welcome health insurance announced by govt in current budget

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :The artists of Rawalpindi and Islamabad have welcomed the health insurance initiative announced by the federal government in the current financial budget.

Aasma Butt, a famous director and producer of film, stage, and tv, who raised her voice for the rights of artists, and the artists of the twin cities thanked the government and Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb for the film finance fund of Rs. 2 billion in the budget of the next financial year and allocating Rs.1 billion for health insurance for the artists, a news release said.

She said that Marriyum Aurangzeb had become the voice of artists and the real leadership who understood public problems and played a key role in solving them.

Aasma Butt expressed these views on the occasion of meeting with Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb at Islamabad National Press Club. She also presented a bouquet to the minister and thanked her.

Aasma Butt informed the minister about the disfavour done to the artist community during the previous regime. The minister assured to solve the problems of the artists and redress the rights of the artist during the previous regime.

On this occasion, artists from the twin cities thanked Federal Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb as well as Aasma Butt and said that Aasma Butt had always been the voice of artists. She played a significant role in highlighting the problems of artists, they added.

Related Topics

Islamabad Film And Movies Information Minister Budget Maryam Aurangzeb Rawalpindi TV From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Korean Foreign Minister jointl ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Korean Foreign Minister jointly chair inaugural bilateral st ..

12 minutes ago
 UAE champions future-driven investments with digit ..

UAE champions future-driven investments with digital principles: Omar bin Sultan ..

58 minutes ago
 ERC distributes Eid Clothing to orphans and cancer ..

ERC distributes Eid Clothing to orphans and cancer patients children in several ..

1 hour ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with Kazakhstan and offer ..

UAE stands in solidarity with Kazakhstan and offers condolences over victims of ..

1 hour ago
 Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to b ..

Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE an ..

1 hour ago
 Cyclone set to hit India&#039;s west coast and sou ..

Cyclone set to hit India&#039;s west coast and south Pakistan on Thursday

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.