Twin cities' artists welcome health insurance announced by govt in current budget

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :The artists of Rawalpindi and Islamabad have welcomed the health insurance initiative announced by the federal government in the current financial budget.

Aasma Butt, a famous director and producer of film, stage, and tv, who raised her voice for the rights of artists, and the artists of the twin cities thanked the government and Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb for the film finance fund of Rs. 2 billion in the budget of the next financial year and allocating Rs.1 billion for health insurance for the artists, a news release said.

She said that Marriyum Aurangzeb had become the voice of artists and the real leadership who understood public problems and played a key role in solving them.

Aasma Butt expressed these views on the occasion of meeting with Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb at Islamabad National Press Club. She also presented a bouquet to the minister and thanked her.

Aasma Butt informed the minister about the disfavour done to the artist community during the previous regime. The minister assured to solve the problems of the artists and redress the rights of the artist during the previous regime.

On this occasion, artists from the twin cities thanked Federal Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb as well as Aasma Butt and said that Aasma Butt had always been the voice of artists. She played a significant role in highlighting the problems of artists, they added.