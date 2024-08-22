Twin cities' business fraternity gears up for chamber polls

The business community of the twin cities on Thursday announced their support for the Mian Pervez Aslam group in the upcoming elections of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) The business community of the twin cities on Thursday announced their support for the Mian Pervez Aslam group in the upcoming elections of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI).

During a corner meeting of the business leaders and members of the Commerce Chambers in connection with the polls, Chairman Rawalpindi Restaurants Caterers Sweets and Bakers Association, Mumtaz Ahmed paid tribute to the services of former President Mian Parvez Aslam (late) and organized a corner meeting of Mian Aslam Parvez Group in connection with the election, a news release said.

Chairman Association Mumtaz Ahmed paid tribute to Mian Parvez Aslam Group's services to the commercial and social circles including Rawalpindi Chamber.

During the meeting, former and current presidents of twin cities chambers, members of the chamber and business community expressed full confidence in the representatives of Mian Aslam Parvez Group while appreciating the services of past and present leadership.

On this occasion, Chairman Association Mumtaz Ahmed requested the group leader of the chamber to associate with the chamber, and emphasised that the members should play their role in strengthening the coordination system of the standing committee.

President Rawalpindi Restaurants Caterers Sweets and Bakers Association Muhammad Farooq Chaudhry said, "Let us all pledge together that we will all play a positive role in organizing and strengthening this country, this city, and the business community."

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), President Saqib Rafique said that after a long journey, the Chamber had become an organized institution for business community which was due to the efforts of the members.

"We all aim to strengthen the chamber and the business community. Mian Aslam Group is the identity of all of us," he said.

Group leader Sohail Altaf said that hard work and loyalty were the keys to success and all trade organizations were united under the Chamber.