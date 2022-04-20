Twin-cities buzzing with swarms of pesky mosquitoes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Swarms of mosquitoes have besieged the twin-cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, forcing the residents to stay indoors as the bite of an infected mosquito can cause serious diseases such as dengue, and malaria.

The District Islamabad Administration has also issued a health and hygiene advisory asking the people to take all precautionary measures to protect themselves and their children from mosquito bites.

A resident of Margalla Town told APP that the authorities concerned should take serious notes of the higher number of mosquitoes in the city as it can result in the outbreak of dengue. "We have lost thousands of precious lives to dengue during the last years and we do not want this disease to attack us again," he stressed.

A security guard in I-8 Islamabad said"he works the nightshift and it's very difficult for him to protect himself from mosquito bites.""I was using mosquito repellent lotion, but these insects are stubborn as mules. The only way to get rid of them is to light a smelly and smokey fire," he said.

A shopkeeper in Gulraiz-I informed that buzzing mosquitoes have embittered them, their children are getting ill but the administration have taken no measures to address the issue. He called the authorities to spray fumigation of mosquito repellent in their area to control the growth of nasty mosquitoes.