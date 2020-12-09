Twin cities chambers for SEZs along Ring Road

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 08:58 PM

A delegation of twin cities chambers Wednesday met Rawalpindi Development Authority Chairman Tariq Mehmood Murtaza and requested to establish special economic zones (SEZs) along the Ring Road on the pattern of Faisalabad Industrial Zone

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :A delegation of twin cities chambers Wednesday met Rawalpindi Development Authority Chairman Tariq Mehmood Murtaza and requested to establish special economic zones (SEZs) along the Ring Road on the pattern of Faisalabad Industrial Zone.

The chairman assured trade bodies for setting up the SEZs on the said pattern.

Islamabad traders, being the second biggest tax payer in the national exchequer, urged to provide the land to build model industrial zones there.

Rawalpindi traders were also in the forefront in the tax payers list so they should also be given relief, they added.

Tariq said the present government was well aware of the problems being faced by the traders. He said providing a better and more conducive business environment to the business community was its top priority. Steps would be taken to implement the recommendations of the traders as soon as possible, he added.

RDA Director General Ammara Khan, Deputy Director Finance Muhammad Junaid Taj Bhatti, chambers members including Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Nasir Mirza and Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Sardar Yasir Ilyas, representatives of traders and others participated in the meeting.

