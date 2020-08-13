Twin cities give adorable look after wearing Independence Day colour

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ):Enthusiastic residents of the Federal Capital Islamabad and Rawalpindi, the garrison city, have finalized all their preparations to celebrate the 73rd Independence Day in a befitting manner.

All important, historic, public and private sector buildings including the Parliament House, Federal Ministries, Press Information Department, Zarai Tarqiati Bank, Capital Development Authority, Rawalpindi Railway Station, Cantonment Boards, Askari and Mall Plazas, Murree Road, Rawalpindi Development Authority, Water and Sanitation Authority, Pakistan Horticulture Authority and Metro Bus Service track have taste fully been decorated.

This year the day would be marked differently as the Ministry of National Health, Regulations and Coordination has issued anti-coronavirus guidelines for the celebrations across the country to avoid reemergence of the virus.

A large number of Jashan-i-Azadi stalls displaying national flags, buntings, pin badges, green and white dresses, toys , plastic trumpets, LED lights and other accessories were set up at the main avenues, markets and streets of the cities.

This not only added a charm to the beauty of twin cities but also revived the hustle and bustle after gradual opening of different sectors with decrease in cases of COVID-19.

New trends have also hit the markets as the demand of flag-printed masks remained high after the people intended to keep their full attire green and white on the occasion.

A visit to the markets of the two cities including Aabpara, Supper, Jinnah Super, Sittara, Raja Bazaar, Committee Chowk revealed that nothing could shatter the spirit of Pakistanis, especially when it comes to the celebration of the Independence Day.

The markets remained buzzing with the youth who were seen purchasing a variety of Independence Day products.

"During the last couple of days, the demand of flag printed masks has increased manifold," Zaheer Imran a shopkeeper at Aabpara market told APP.

He said people also visited the shops to get their N-95 masks painted with the green flag. "The demand for green masks went up suddenly due to its use by politicians and celebrities." Retailers in the markets pointed out another trend of more road side stalls this year as majority buyers showed extra cautiousness from visiting crowded places such as markets and preferred to purchase he Independence Day material from those small establishments.

A number of activities have been planned at private and official level to highlight importance of the day and sacrifices rendered in getting an independent Muslim state in the sub-continent from British rulers and their Hindu partners.

Special security arrangements have been made to avoid any untoward incident, while traffic police ensure smooth flow of vehicles on all main roads of the twin cities.