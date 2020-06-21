Twin cities 'Panahgahs' serve 20,000 people last week

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :'Panahgahs'-shelter homes- have become a beacon of hope for the daily wage earners, whose number witness a steady increase in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad with reopening of multiple sectors in the country to keep the economy on track amid the coronavirus restrictions.

"There is a steady increase in number of daily wage earners, visiting 'Panahghas' of the twin cities for food and overnight stay. During the last week, more than 20,000 people were served lunch and dinner at six facilities," Prime Minister's Focal Person on Panahgahs Naseem ur Rehman told the media during his visit to the 'Sabzi Mandi Shelter Home'.

He said major 'Panahgahs', located at 'Sabzi Mandi' and Sector G-9, had been serving more than 1,500 people daily by providing lunch to over 700 and dinner to 800 people. Besides, more than 200 homeless people were staying daily at those two major points, he added. Naseem ur Rehman said other facilities that were set up in various areas of the twin cities including Tramari, Barakaho, Mandi Mor, Fawara Chowk and Tarnol had also been fully serving to the downtrodden segments of society under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. "The number continues to grow due to return of migrant workers to the big cities after the relaxation in coronavirus restrictions and reopening of construction and other sectors," he said, highlighting the measures being taken to ensure safety of dwellers against the global pandemic.

He said all the shelter homes had been strictly following three key principles such as mask-wearing, social distancing and hand-washing practices. All the six facilities were being provided medical supplies on regular basis to keep the coronavirus at bay. Naseem ur Rehman said the service providers and Saylani team members, who work hand in hand at the 'Langar Khanas' (food center) and 'Panahgahs' were being sensitized on COVID-19 precautions regularly to promote the norms of hand-washing and social distancing, which were the most needed preventive measure against the global pandemic.

"At panahgahs, we are not only giving food and shelter with hand-washing and sanitation facilities, but also empowering the service providers with information and encouragement about the role they play as local leaders in stopping the virus spread."Naseems said the shelter homes were not static facilities but a dynamic place where the frontline staffers had step up their efforts to ensure safety of public from the deadly pandemic.

He said hand-washing booths were being installed at all the facilities located at Rawalpindi, Islamabad and Lahore.