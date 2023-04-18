Twin-cities residents counting down to Chand Raat

Rawalpindi and Islamabad residents eagerly await the highly anticipated night before Eid-ul-Fitr, known as Chand Raat. This occasion is celebrated with an unmatched energy that fills the entire city, and it is the perfect opportunity for last-minute shopping before the big day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi and Islamabad residents eagerly await the highly anticipated night before Eid-ul-Fitr, known as Chand Raat. This occasion is celebrated with an unmatched energy that fills the entire city, and it is the perfect opportunity for last-minute shopping before the big day.

During Chand Raat, the festive mood is at its peak as the streets are filled with lights, and bazaars are bustling with people. The air is thick with the sounds of music, laughter, and the hustle and bustle of shoppers. The atmosphere is electric, making it hard not to get caught up in the excitement of it all.

For residents of the twin cities, this special night is worth waiting for throughout Ramazan. The shops stay open until late at night, offering customers a chance to do some last-minute shopping. It is especially important for those who work during the day or prefer finishing every job on the eleventh hour.

Bangle and henna stalls are a significant attraction for women, which have become synonymous with Eid. No Eid is complete without them, and women flock to the bangle stores, looking for something unique to go with their dresses.

Artificial jewelry and other accessories are also in high demand on this special night.

Dania Razaq, a 25-year-old university student, shared that she has been visiting Saddar and Moti Bazaar with her family on every Chand Raat since she was a kid. She said, "I don't know, but there is something very special about this night that awakens my spirit for shopping." Arslan Tariq, an accountant by profession, expressed that Chand Raat is an occasion when people from all walks of life come together to celebrate. "Rich or poor, young or old, everyone is united in the spirit of the occasion. It's a time when people forget their differences and come together to enjoy the festivities."While Chand Raat is a time for celebration and unity, it is also a night for last-minute shopping that people eagerly await. For many residents, this special night is about more than just shopping; it is about creating memories and being a part of something bigger.