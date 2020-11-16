Twin cities residents face problems due to TLP sit-in

The residents of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Monday faced problems due to the traffic mess on roads caused by the Tehreek Labaik Pakistan's (TLP) sit-in here at the Faizabad Interchange

The protestors blocked all the roads leading to Faizabad Interchange by placing barricades, disrupting the transport service between the twin cities. The commuters faced problems in reaching their destinations.

Heavy contingents of police along with Rangers and other law enforcement agencies, which were deployed to maintain law and order situation, showed maximum restraint.

The roads blocked due to the sit-in included IJP Road, Islamabad Expressway, Chungi No. 26, Murree Road and service roads.

According to an Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) spokesperson, extra personnel were deployed at various points to facilitate road users and control traffic. He said heavy traffic coming from Lahore would move towards Rawalpindi via T-Cross Rawat and the vehicles coming from Peshawar would be directed towards Motorway via Chungi No 26.

He said the roads from Kalsoom Plaza Jinnah Avenue towards Express Chowk were closed for traffic. The commuters could travel via Nazim ud Din & Margalla Road Geo Chowk towards Poly Clinic Chowk. As Fazle Haq Road was closed for traffic and Luqman Hakeem Road might used as an alternate route.

He said Faizabad was closed from all sides for traffic while Rawal Dam Chowk towards Faizabad was closed from both sides. The people could commute via Rawal Dam Chowk to Park Road, Tramari, Lethrar, Khanna and Express Highway Zero point towards Faizabad road, the spokesman said, was also closed from both sides while the commuters could use Kashmir Highway 9th Avenue and IJP Road. As Khanna Pul towards Faizabad Express Highway was closed from both sides, the people coming from Koral to Islamabad could use Khanna Pul to Lethrar Road Tramari Park Road & Rawal Dam Chowk.

He said as 9th Avenue to IJP towards Faizabad both roads were closed, the people could commute from IJP via Gohar Shaheed Chowk, Gandum Godam Chowk, Faqir Aipee Road to Kashmir Highway. Similarly, the commuters could use IJP Road to reach Kashmir Highway via 9th Avenue.

He said the people coming from Rawalpindi towards Islamabad via Murree Road could commute via Stadium Road 9th Avenue or Via Koral, Khana Pul, Lethrar Road, Tramari, Park Road, Rawal Dam Chowk.

As Dhokri Suhrwardy Sareena Chowk to France Turn both roads were closed, the people moving to Red Zone, Secretariat and Diplomatic Enclave could commute via Embassy Road, Nadra Chowk to Radio Pakistan Chowk or Margalla Road, he added.