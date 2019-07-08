Twin Cities' residents lament increase in juices' prices, poor quality standards

With the increase in temperature and humidity in the twin cities people were using different soft drinks, energy drinks and juices to beat the sizzling heat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :With the increase in temperature and humidity in the twin cities people were using different soft drinks, energy drinks and juices to beat the sizzling heat.

It has been seen that number of juice stalls were set up at various bus stops of the twin cities to provide delicious drinks to put out the thirst of the masses.

The most common natural drinks available for drinking were sugarcane juice, mango juice, mixed juice of tamarind and damson in the different markets.

As people were taking more interest in sweet and mouth watering beverages the shopkeepers have increased the prices of juices at large.

According to the details the price for one glass of sugarcane juice was Rs 50, mango shake for Rs 100 where the tamarind and damson juice was for Rs30 per glass.

While talking to APP, Manan Shahid, private servant said, "The milkshakes presented at various fresh juices shop lack proper hygiene and cleanliness as most of the shopkeepers are using bare containers for fruits pulp. However, the milk used also appears to be of poor quality as it has very thin consistency and no one could ascertain either it is a milk or some sort of mixture." He urged the quarters concerned to take necessary action against the violators of health standards and imposing self assumed increase in prices of the juices which was unjust.

A customer Muhammad Ammar who came to drink sugarcane juice said that the shopkeepers were not using hygienic and quality ice for Sugarcane juice which was up to the hygienic standards.

Mostly shopkeepers were using the dumped disposable glasses for many customers and was posing serious threat to human health as it could transfer communicable diseases, he added.

According to a research by Harvard Oxford University the soda and sports (energy) drinks increase risk of dying from heart disease and breast and colon cancers.

Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) spokesperson Dr Waseem Khawja said that taking soft drinks cause different health problems including obesity, diabetes, tooth decay, osteoporosis, nutritional deficiencies, heart disease, and many neurological disorders.

These were becoming a growing concern in the medical and scientific communities, he added.

However, he said it has been seen that soft drinks were becoming vogue especially among the young generation. But a lot of soft drink consumers were unaware of the truth that the colorful fluid that comes in eye-catching bottles does not do a bit of good to their health.