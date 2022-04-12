Twin cities' residents to continue enjoying MCI Ramzan festival

UrduPoint.com

The residents of twin cities are enjoying the various healthy activities and competitions for the last four days at a special festival, which started on April 7, organised in Ramazan here

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :The residents of twin cities are enjoying the various healthy activities and competitions for the last four days at a special festival, which started on April 7, organised in Ramazan here.

The month-long gala has been arranged by the Directorate of Sports, Culture and Tourism Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad and Capital Development Authority.

Three events of this month-long celebrations will be conducted this week, with the first being a two-day Kabaddi Tournament, which will be held today at Rose and Jasmine Garden from 9:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.

MCI Focal person Dr. M. Abdullah Tabassum told APP that "18 events will be conducted in the Ramzan Sports festival to encourage healthy activities and quality time with family in the blessed month." "Most of the events will take place after the Taraweeh prayers," he added further.

Moreover, the kabaddi match would be followed by recitation of Holy Quran's contest, on April 15 at 'Arts and Crafts Village' for learners belonging to the local academic institutions.

Whereas, on April 16th, a cycling race covering 10 KMs would take place at the D Chowk at 9:00 p.m.

The organisers would award position holders with cash prizes, medals, trophies and other prizes at the conclusion of each function.

Islamabad Chief Commissioner and CDA Chairman Amer Ali Ahmed; Deputy Commisioner Islamabad Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat are expected to attend these tournaments as special guests.

The hosts kicked off the special fete on April 7, with the contest of Naat (Reciting in praise for Holy Prophet PBUH), boxing and martial arts competitions, which were closed recently and saw participation of students, sports enthusiasts and athletes.

