Twin Cities To Benefit From SNGPL’s Gas Pressure Improvement Initiatives

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 05, 2024 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has undertaken significant projects aimed at improving gas pressure in Rawalpindi and the Federal Capital, especially during the winter season.

In Islamabad, SNGPL has commissioned a new 24-inch diameter gas pipeline along Srinagar Highway to enhance gas pressure.

Shahid Akram, the spokesman for SNGPL, shared that the new pipeline spans 11 kilometers and was completed within six months. This project is one of the largest capacity-building initiatives executed by the gas distribution company in Islamabad.

He expressed optimism that this pipeline would resolve the low gas pressure issues faced by residents of Islamabad. The pipeline is expected to serve as a substantial gas source throughout the year, benefiting over 200,000 consumers in the capital city.

In Rawalpindi, SNGPL has added 14 kilometers of 18-inch diameter and 13 kilometers of 10-inch diameter pipelines to the system to address complaints about low gas pressure in the city. Shahid Akram said that with the completion of this project, consumers in Rawalpindi will no longer face issues of low gas pressure.

Islamabad Company Srinagar Rawalpindi Gas Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited SNGPL

