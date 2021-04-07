Twin cities to get 650 m gallons additional water daily

The twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad will receive 650 million additional water from Tarbella dam through a 44 kilometer long pipeline

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :The twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad will receive 650 million additional water from Tarbella dam through a 44 kilometer long pipeline.

"Bulk Water Supply Project from Tarbela dam to the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi will initially provide an additional 200 million gallons of water that will be gradually increased to 650 million gallons", a meeting presided over by Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar informed here on Wednesday.

Asad Umar said the twin cities have always been facing problems of clean drinking water and with the completion of this project, the Federal capital will not face water shortage for the next 25 to 30 years.

He also directed the CDA authorities to start work on the project as soon as possible and complete it on time.

The meeting was further informed that the supply of clean drinking water from Tarbela Dam to Islamabad and Rawalpindi will be made possible through a 44 km-long pipeline.

The twin cities currently have a daily water demand of 440 million gallons; whereas the present water supply from all sources is 220 million gallons.

The meeting gave two and a half years to complete the project so that the water problem of twin cities is addressed.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority Ali Nawaz Awan, Pak Army Engineer-in-Chief Lt Gen Moazzam Ejaz, Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) Director General Major General Kamal Azfar, Capital Development Authority chairman, Public-Private Partnership Authority chief executive officer, and senior officials attended the meeting.

It was further informed that the project will be completed on Public-Private Partnership mode but the cost of acquiring the land will be borne by the federal and Punjab governments on a 50:50 sharing basis.

To complete the project on a fast track basis, the services of engineer-in-chief of the FWO and ENC Pakistan Army will be obtained.