Twin Cities To Receive More Rains Amid Light Thunderstorms: Met Dept

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 seconds ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 06:49 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :Twin cities are likely to receive more rainfall of moderate to heavy intensity with intermittent spells of thunderstorms at night during next 48 hours.

A fresh westerly wave is present in central Punjab and upper parts of the country, including Islamabad and Rawalpindi that will bring a consistent spell of rain likely to continue till Sunday, an official of MET office told APP.

He said currently, a heavy layer of clouds lied over central Punjab including Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad and Sargodha division. "Light rainfall with one or two heavy showers is also expected over DG Khan along with Northeast Balochistan", he added.

Official said that seasonal low lied over western Balochistan with moderate moist currents from Arabian Sea were penetrating upper and central parts of the country.

He advised the authorities concerned to take precautionary measures during the forecast period as urban flooding was expected in Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Gujranwala and Lahore districts due to pre-monsoon rains.

"Sharp peaks of high flood are expected upstream of Mangla while low to medium level flooding is also expected in the Nullahs of river Ravi and Chenab", he added.

Met office forecasted rain-thundershowers with gusty winds at scattered places in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and Zhob division on Friday, Saturday and Sunday while hot and humid weather was expected elsewhere in the country.

During last 24 hours rain-thundershower occurred at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Zhob, Sibbi, Kalat,Bahawalpur, Kalat, Hazara,Kohat and Kashmir while it remained hot and humid in other parts of the country.

