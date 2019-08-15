UrduPoint.com
Twin Cities' Trade Bodies Hold 'black Day' Rally

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 08:36 PM

The trade bodies of Islamabad and Rawalpindi Thursday held a joint rally to mark the August 15 (Indian Independence Day) as black day and express solidarity with the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJ&K) facing siege by brutal Indian forces for the last 12 days

Thousands of people from different walks of life, especially school children, women and business community participated in the rally, which started from the Convention Center and culminated in front of the Foreign Office.

The rally participants were carrying black flags and chanting slogans against massive human rights violations being committed in the IoJ&K by the Indian forces, whose number had significantly increased after revocation of the articles 370 and 35-A of Indian constitution by New Delhi.

They urged the international community to play their due role to stop India from killings of innocent and unarmed Kashmiris, and giving them their legitimate right to self-determination.

They said it was India, which had taken the Kashmir issue to the United Nations Security Council, which passed several resolutions to resolve the issue by giving Kashmiris their right to self-determination.

They said India had failed to suppress the indigenous movement of people of IoJK for their right to self-determination as provided in the UN Security Council resolutions.

The Islamabad City Territory administration and police had made elaborate security arrangements for the rally.

