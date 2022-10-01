UrduPoint.com

Twin Cities Weather Turned Pleasant After Rain

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 01, 2022 | 11:38 PM

A short, but heavy spell of rainfall on Saturday night in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad turned the weather pleasant and brought the temperature down which is a sign that winter is around the corner

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), during the next 24 hours weather will remain partially clouded and thunderstorm with strong winds is expected in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Similarly, the weather would remain dry in most parts of the country, while it would be hot in the central and southern regions during the next 24 hours.

However, strong winds and thundershowers are expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
