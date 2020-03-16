Twin cities witness decline in traffic, public turn out after COVID-19 fear

(@FahadShabbir)

The twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad on Monday witnessed a slight decline in traffic and public turnout in markets, bazaars and major thoroughfares on intercity routes after novel Coronovirus (COVID-19) outbreak

The major arteries of IJP Road, Murree Road, 9th Avenue, Expressway and others were less inhabited by automobiles plying within the twin cities.

The major Markaz (business hubs) of Federal capital had fewer visitors as compared to routine week-start day. The Commercial Market of Rawalpindi, 6th and 7th Road, Raja Bazaar and many other routes within the garrison city also witnessed less traffic as compared to other days.

Talking to APP, Saman Baig a university student said the educational institutions across the country had been closed due to the impending risk of COVID-19 outbreak which had reduced traffic on roads mainly at peak hours.

"My university has also been closed and I have just visited the market to get some grocery where people were buying household items and other goods but interestingly the ratio of masses in the market was apparently less.

People were found wearing pollution masks and safety gloves and had also put on masks on their kids' faces," she added.

Ms Baig regretted that she had found increased prices of hand sanitizers as an ordinary pocket size of Rs100 was sold for Rs280 which was disappointing. However, she said ordinary hand washing soaps were also serving the same purpose to keep oneself safe from the virus. "I preferred to buy hand washing soaps that are at the moment more easily available in the market," she added.

She mentioned that pollution masks were not easily available to public in Rawalpindi where the district administration should take strict measures to provide relief to the masses.

When contacted Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) spokesperson Dr Waseem Khawaja, he said the masks were necessary for an infected person and his attendant to wear whereas it was unnecessary for normal people to keep on masks outdoors.

He said if hand sanitizer was not available then people should use ordinary hand washing soaps to keep their hands safe from contamination of the virus.

