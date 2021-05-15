UrduPoint.com
Twin Cities Working Class Bracing To Resume Routine Jobs As Holidays Near To End

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Sat 15th May 2021 | 09:30 PM

Twin cities working class bracing to resume routine jobs as holidays near to end

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2021 ) :The residents of Islamabad and Rawalpindi ready to resume their jobs after enjoying nearly two week long Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

The holidays ending on Sunday after which the office routine as well as business activities will start on Monday by following Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) against deadly corona virus.

A resident of sector I-8/2 Muhammad Tayyab, who is a government servant expressed jubilation that the long leaves were going to end. We enjoyed with the family at home and everyone tried their best to enjoy by strictly following the SOPs against COVID-19.

He said the nation was united against the deadly virus and Inshalla COVID would be defeated with the unity of the people of the country.

Another resident of Double road Rawalpindi Farhat Bibi appreciated government's efforts lockdown for ensuring safety of people during Eid holidays.

"The war against the COVID can be won only with combined efforts otherwise result would be dangerous as we were in the neighboring country", she said.

While a resident of Sector G-6/4 Muhammad Amjad commenting on lockdown and Eid holiday said it was wonderful experience because every activity was at home with care and everyone was trying its best to save him and loved ones from the deadly corona virus.

"We should remain vigilant after Eid holidays against COVID-19", she maintained.

It is pertinent to mention here that Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Saturday said that the Covid-19 positivity rate had decreased due to compliance with SOPs during the Eid holidays.

The minister said that the Pakistan Army, the National Command and Control Centre (NCOC), the police and other institutions had done a commendable job in this regard. He also recognized the efforts of the public.

The government had imposed a lockdown in the country from May 8 to May 16 to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus during the Eid holidays.

