(@FahadShabbir)

The administration of twin cities Rawalpindi and Islamabad had directed the anti-dengue teams to physically check indoor hotspots and keep close liaisons to improve dengue control activities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :The administration of twin cities Rawalpindi and Islamabad had directed the anti-dengue teams to physically check indoor hotspots and keep close liaisons to improve dengue control activities.

Presiding over a meeting with the Islamabad administration to combat the threat of dengue spread in the twin cities, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaqat Ali Chatta said that dengue can be controlled by concentrated efforts.

He said that the prevailing weather condition was favourable for dengue larvae upbringing and recent rains had increased the threat of dengue larvae spread which needs to be tackled on an urgent basis.

Laiqat said that the media role was crucial for the anti-dengue campaign and directed the concerned to expedite anti-dengue surveillance and eliminate mosquito breeding places.

He further directed to adopt arrangements for the drainage of stagnant rainwater as accumulated rainwater was a leading cause of dengue breeding.

On the occasion, health officials of both cities briefed the meeting that dengue was under control in the twin cities while 13 dengue cases had been reported in Rawalpindi and five in Islamabad.

They informed that FIRs had also been registered against the violators of dengue SOPs.

Deputy Commissioner(DC) Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon, DC Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema, Director Health Rawalpindi Dr Ansar Ishaq and other officers participated in the meeting.