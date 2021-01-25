UrduPoint.com
Twin Road Accident Kills Seven Passengers, 6 Sustain Injuries In Suburban Of Muzaffarabad

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 09:28 PM

Twin road accident kills seven passengers, 6 sustain injuries in suburban of Muzaffarabad

The twin separate road accidents killed at least 7 passengers and 6 sustained injuries in rural area of Ghari Dopatta town, some 20 KMs away from AJK capital Muzaffarabad at south/eastern township here on Monday

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :The twin separate road accidents killed at least 7 passengers and 6 sustained injuries in rural area of Ghari Dopatta town, some 20 KMs away from AJK capital Muzaffarabad at south/eastern township here on Monday.

According to Ghari Dopatta Police station, a passenger van was coming from Dachor Miran village was on its way to Ghari Dopatta and suddenly it slipped off the road and fell into a deep ravine which killed 4 passengers on the spot including the driver. The van carrying 6 passengers besides a van driver, the 3 passengers got severe injuries meanwhile a separate jeep accident occurred at Satpiyali village when a passenger jeep carrying 7 passengers was coming from Haryala Gujran bound to Ghari Doptta met a horrible accident when a jeep driver was negotiating a turn but the wheels slipped of the road and fell into gorge, that caused 3 deaths on spot and 4 passengers got injuries and one among was serious the local police informed.

The Ghari police and local rescue teams reached on the both accident sites and retrieved the dead bodies and the injured persons and rushed them CMH Muzaffarabad for prompt medical treatment. According to police, the accident caused due to fog and nippy on the roads. However, the Names of dead bodies were not yet known.

