Twins Of Endangered Arabian Sand Gazelle Born At King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Royal Reserve
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 20, 2024 | 02:50 PM
RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) This September, the King Salman bin Abdulaziz Royal Reserve’s field team observed the birth of twin endangered Arabian sand gazelles, marking the 84th birth of Arabian gazelles within the reserve.
This milestone highlights the authority’s efforts to safeguard wildlife and create a thriving environment for their growth and reproduction. The authority emphasized that the successful reproduction of these animals reflects the quality and suitability of the natural habitats within the reserve.
This success is part of ongoing efforts to preserve endangered species. Notably, the reserve has recorded more than 120 mammal births, including oryx, Arabian sand gazelles, and ibex, in its protected areas.
