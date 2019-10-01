Twist in judge’s video scandal case: Female judge was approached to free three accused

In a new twist to Judge Arshad Malik’s video scandal, a special request was made to another female judge hearing the same case to acquit three suspects involved in video scandal, media reports suggest

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019) In a new twist to Judge Arshad Malik’s video scandal, a special request was made to another female judge hearing the same case to acquit three suspects involved in video scandal, media reports suggest.

The Judge Shaista Kundi, however, refused hearing of the case soon after she was approached and sent a report to Islamabad High Court. At this, Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah appreciated the judge and issued her “a letter of appreciation”.

It may be mentioned here that three accused namely Nasir Janjua, Khurram Yousaf and Ghulam Jeelani were declared innocent by the FIA and the court, on the same day, set them free. Earlier, the FIA in its investigative report had clearly mentioned that there was no evidence found against three accused namely Nasir Janjua, Khurram Yousaf and Ghulam Jeelani and they were all innocent.

The FIA through its report asked the court that it was now the discretion of the court if it wanted to free the accused. Nasir Janjua was the major character in the video scandal as Judge Arshad Malik in his affidavit had clearly said that it Nasir Janjua and Mehr Jeelani who offered him money for but the judge claimed that he rejected their offer and said that he cannot violate his oath.

Howeve, the judge’s statement on affidavit shows that Nasir Janjua and Mehr Jeelani wer major characters in the video scandal case. The other accused namely Khurram Yousaf was also an important character of the case who played an important role in making videos of the judge while Ghulam Jeelani was also involved in offering money to the judge in the case.