UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Twist In Judge’s Video Scandal Case: Female Judge Was Approached To Free Three Accused

Umer Jamshaid 14 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 05:20 PM

Twist in judge’s video scandal case: Female judge was approached to free three accused

In a new twist to Judge Arshad Malik’s video scandal, a special request was made to another female judge hearing the same case to acquit three suspects involved in video scandal, media reports suggest

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019) In a new twist to Judge Arshad Malik’s video scandal, a special request was made to another female judge hearing the same case to acquit three suspects involved in video scandal, media reports suggest.

The Judge Shaista Kundi, however, refused hearing of the case soon after she was approached and sent a report to Islamabad High Court. At this, Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah appreciated the judge and issued her “a letter of appreciation”.

It may be mentioned here that three accused namely Nasir Janjua, Khurram Yousaf and Ghulam Jeelani were declared innocent by the FIA and the court, on the same day, set them free. Earlier, the FIA in its investigative report had clearly mentioned that there was no evidence found against three accused namely Nasir Janjua, Khurram Yousaf and Ghulam Jeelani and they were all innocent.

The FIA through its report asked the court that it was now the discretion of the court if it wanted to free the accused. Nasir Janjua was the major character in the video scandal as Judge Arshad Malik in his affidavit had clearly said that it Nasir Janjua and Mehr Jeelani who offered him money for but the judge claimed that he rejected their offer and said that he cannot violate his oath.

Howeve, the judge’s statement on affidavit shows that Nasir Janjua and Mehr Jeelani wer major characters in the video scandal case. The other accused namely Khurram Yousaf was also an important character of the case who played an important role in making videos of the judge while Ghulam Jeelani was also involved in offering money to the judge in the case.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Scandal Nasir Same Money Federal Investigation Agency May Islamabad High Court Media All Court Judge Arshad Malik

Recent Stories

Muslims, Christians will be ousted from India by e ..

8 minutes ago

Indian funding proofs to MQM London surface

8 minutes ago

Naeem Bokhari is likely to be appointed as AGP

14 minutes ago

PM to go to China on three-day official visit Isla ..

14 minutes ago

CR-NORINCO marks realization of Power Supply to La ..

22 minutes ago

Two robbers tortured, handed over to police in Fai ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.