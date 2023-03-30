UrduPoint.com

Twitter Account Of Pakistani Gov't Blocked In India - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2023 | 10:50 AM

Twitter Account of Pakistani Gov't Blocked in India - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) The official Twitter account of the Pakistani government has been blocked in India "in response to a legal demand," media reported on Thursday.

When anyone tries to access the account, a message appears stating that it "has been withheld in India in response to a legal demand," Asian news International (ANI) said.

This is reportedly the third time the Pakistani government's Twitter account has been banned in India, with the last one taking place in October 2022.

The cause for the measure is yet to be clarified.

