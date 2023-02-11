UrduPoint.com

Twitter Blocks Official Handle Of APHC In IIOJK

Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2023 | 12:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Twitter has blocked the official handle of the Srinagar-based All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC).

In a statement in Srinagar, the APHC announced from its new Twitter handle that its previous official account had been withheld as it was creating awareness on the Kashmir situation globally.

It said our efforts to bring awareness to the situation in Kashmir worldwide will not stop. It also urged people to help APHC in reaching a wider audience.

