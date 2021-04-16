UrduPoint.com
Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp, Telegram Temporarily Suspended In Pakistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 12:52 PM

Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp, Telegram temporarily suspended in Pakistan

Decision comes after Interior Ministry asked Pakistan Telecommunication Authority to take action immediately to ensure public order and safety across the country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 16th, 2021) The Ministry of Interior said that all social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp and Telegram were suspended in Pakistan from 11 am till 3pm.

The ministry issued a notification and directed Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to suspend social media platforms in the country. PTA took this decision after receiving letter from the interior ministry.

The Ministry had asked the PTA to take action on the issue immediately.

A day earlier Federal Cabinet approved a summary to ban Tehreek-i-Labbaik-Pakistan (TLP) over charges of violent activities, creating chaos and fear like situation across the country.

A PTA official seeking anonymity said: “ In order to ensure public order and safety, access to social media platforms has temporarily been suspended,”.

The suspension comes after Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) held protests across the country which led to chaos and the killing of three people including two policemen. All big and smalls cities witnessed traffic jam and road blockage. The citizens faced huge trouble, especially the women, children and aged people.

