ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :After a lot of speculations, American singer Charlie Puth has finally revealed the upcoming collaboration with BTS' Jungkook and fans can't get enough of it.

On Friday, the 'See You Again' singer teased about his new collaboration via a twitter post and left fans in awe all over the world. The singer also posted a fun video in which Charlie and Jungkook tried singing a piece of 'Left and Right', which looked perfect.

Since the new teaser got viral, both singers started trending worldwide. The teaser snippet has surpassed 7 million views on TikTok, while it amassed over 806k views on twitter in just 8 hours.

Fans all over the world took to social media to express their eagerness for the new single.

"The world is talking and the media is buzzing over Jungkook's solo collab debut with Charlie Puth on his new single, LEFT AND RIGHT IS COMING," a fan wrote while commenting on the trending topic on Twitter.

"Jungkook's heavenly beautiful voice is so precious! can't wait I'm so excited & happy for Koo", another fan tweeted excitedly.

The two singers will be reunited after four years since their first massive hit collab 'We Don't Talk Anymore' in 2018.

The new single is expected to be released on June 24, as mentioned by the 'Attention' singer in his TikTok post, "Pre-save Left and Right (with Jungkook). If we get 500,000 pre-saves, I'll drop it on June 24".

Fans are anticipating this new single as the start of BTS's new chapter, mentioned earlier by the septet in Festa, according to which all seven members will now be focusing more on their solo projects to showcase new colours of each.