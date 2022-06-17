UrduPoint.com

Twitter Gets Frenzy With BTS Jungkook, Charlie Puth's 'Left And Right' Teaser

Sumaira FH Published June 17, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Twitter gets frenzy with BTS Jungkook, Charlie Puth's 'Left and Right' Teaser

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :After a lot of speculations, American singer Charlie Puth has finally revealed the upcoming collaboration with BTS' Jungkook and fans can't get enough of it.

On Friday, the 'See You Again' singer teased about his new collaboration via a twitter post and left fans in awe all over the world. The singer also posted a fun video in which Charlie and Jungkook tried singing a piece of 'Left and Right', which looked perfect.

Since the new teaser got viral, both singers started trending worldwide. The teaser snippet has surpassed 7 million views on TikTok, while it amassed over 806k views on twitter in just 8 hours.

Fans all over the world took to social media to express their eagerness for the new single.

"The world is talking and the media is buzzing over Jungkook's solo collab debut with Charlie Puth on his new single, LEFT AND RIGHT IS COMING," a fan wrote while commenting on the trending topic on Twitter.

"Jungkook's heavenly beautiful voice is so precious! can't wait I'm so excited & happy for Koo", another fan tweeted excitedly.

The two singers will be reunited after four years since their first massive hit collab 'We Don't Talk Anymore' in 2018.

The new single is expected to be released on June 24, as mentioned by the 'Attention' singer in his TikTok post, "Pre-save Left and Right (with Jungkook). If we get 500,000 pre-saves, I'll drop it on June 24".

Fans are anticipating this new single as the start of BTS's new chapter, mentioned earlier by the septet in Festa, according to which all seven members will now be focusing more on their solo projects to showcase new colours of each.

Related Topics

World Social Media Twitter June 2018 Post Media All Million

Recent Stories

Imran Khan can't take credit of removing Pakistan' ..

Imran Khan can't take credit of removing Pakistan's name from FATF's grey list: ..

6 minutes ago
 ECP schedules by-poll for Karachi NA seat left beh ..

ECP schedules by-poll for Karachi NA seat left behind by Aamir Liaquat

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan overtakes Australia and claims the 3rd sp ..

Pakistan overtakes Australia and claims the 3rd spot in ICC ODI Rankings

49 minutes ago
 vivo X-League Share Their Inspiring Stories

Vivo X-League Share Their Inspiring Stories

59 minutes ago
 realme is Going Big on Daraz Shopping Expo 2022

Realme is Going Big on Daraz Shopping Expo 2022

1 hour ago
 How Huawei keeps driving key innovations in the sm ..

How Huawei keeps driving key innovations in the smartphone industry with the rel ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.