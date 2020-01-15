UrduPoint.com
Twitter Not Cooperating In Closing Fake Accounts: Senate Body Told

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 03:08 PM

A member of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Wednesday apprised the Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication that Twitter was not cooperating in closing down the fake accounts being operated with various names

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :A member of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Wednesday apprised the Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication that Twitter was not cooperating in closing down the fake accounts being operated with various names.

The meeting of the committee was chaired by Senator Rubina Khalid.

The chairperson of the committee raised question about the fake Twitter account being operated with the name of Chaudhry Aitzaz Ahsan.

The member of the PTA said, "We have made a request to Twitter for closing fake accounts operating with the fake Names, but unfortunately, it is not cooperating with us." He said however one fake account operating with name of Chaudhry Aitzaz Ahsan had been closed down.

Senator Rehman Malik asked PTA to send a delegation to the Twitter headquarters for conveying the concerns of Pakistan about fake accounts with various names.

Rehman Malik said that the twitter management should be asked to close the fake accounts and if does not happen then PTA should issue warning that twitter would be stopped from working in Pakistan.

The member of the PTA informed the committee that a secure system had been put in place for the issuance of SIMs.

All the outlets had been issued biometric systems for the issuance of SIMs. He said keeping in view the security situation, live biometric system had been replaced with the old one.

The members of the committee, including chairperson expressed their reservations on the working of PTA.

"What kind of regulatory authority is PTA, why you are not ensuring security at the time of issuance of SIMs. Whether your only duty is to issue licences?" "You have to reply to the questions being asked by the members of the Parliament" she observed.

The member said that PTA always took strict action on the complaints of individuals. The Chairperson also took notice of incidents of breach of privacy of citizens and said that it was unfortunate that two girls namely Hareem Shah and Sundal Khattak had become top trend in Twitter.

Rehman Malik said action of the two girls to breach privacy should beconsidered a cyber crime. Senator Faisal Javed said privacy of an individual should not bebreached. "Disturbing of privacy of any individual should be discouraged. FIA and cyber crime is not implementing the laws. "

