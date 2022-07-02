UrduPoint.com

Twitter Reacts After Attack On Journalist Ayaz Amir

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 02, 2022 | 11:33 AM

Twitter reacts after attack on journalist Ayaz Amir

People are raising voice for the journalist on social media and demanding justice for him.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- July 2nd, 2022) Ayaz Amir, senior journalist, is trending top on Twitter, with every conscious man condemning attack on him.

Some unidentified men attacked Ayaz Amir in Lahore when he left the office of a private tv channel on Abbott road.

The assailants also snatched his wallet and mobile phone.

The Inspectoe General of Police has sought report soon after the incident came to the limelight.

The IG directed the CCPO to utilise the safe city cameras to identify the culprits and ensure their arrest.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also condemned the incident and ordered Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz to hold a high-level investigation.

“Suspects should be brought before the law as soon as possible. Journalism and protection of journalists should be ensured,” said PM Shehbaz.

Taking to Twitter, PTI Chairman Imran Khan also condemned the attack in "strongest terms".

Besides it, Ayaz Amir is trending top even after the second day of attack on him. People are raising voice for him and demanding arrest of the culprits.

In an interview to the same TV he appears on, Ayaz Amir has shared the details of assault on him.

