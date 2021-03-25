(@fidahassanain)

Twitteratis raise questions as many say why did he not attend Pakistan Day parade and was holding meeting with his media team at Bani Gala while others are of the view that this act is totally "irresponsible".

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 25th, 2021) Twitter has reacted as a picture showing Prime Minister Imran Khan holding a meeting with his media team four days after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had quarantined himself at home after he tested positive for COVID-19. But his latest picture just stormed into the social media as how he was holding meeting with cabinet members when he was in isolation.

People are making different comments that still he should have stayed away from holding meetings with officials and cabinet members. While many others are making comment that he did not have any Coronavirus test positive.

Although, the PM in his latest picture is seen at the requisite distance during his meeting and discussion and is seen wearing masks, Twitteratis are not silent.

Taking to Twitter, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz shared the picture of Imran Khan resuming officials work from home , and sitting with Cabinet members.

Shibli Faraz said: “Prime minister with the media team today at Bani gala,”. The

Taking to Twitter, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz shared the picture of Imran Khan resuming officials work from home , and sitting with Cabinet members.

Shibli Faraz said: “Prime minister with the media team today at Bani gala,”. The PM was sitting there while six people were present there inside the room.

Twitteratis termed his act as “irresponsible,”.

Haider, a Twitterati, while addressing Shibli Faraz said that his tweet was “callous and highly irresponsible”.

Another Twitterati, Airsha Mano said: “ Those who lecture the nation about coronavirus don't follow [the] SOPs themselves.

Another user said the PM did not attend Pakistan Day parade for the virus but had called the media team for discussion at his residence.

Earlier, PM Khan and first Lady Bushra Bibi contracted Coronavirus and they isolated themselves at home. Imran Khan abandoned all his meetings and political activities and went into complete isolation at Bandi Gala.