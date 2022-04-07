UrduPoint.com

Twitter Reacts As Hamza Shehbaz Becomes Symbolic Punjab CM

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 07, 2022 | 04:15 PM

Twitter reacts as Hamza Shehbaz becomes symbolic Punjab CM

PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz took to Twitter and announced that Hamza has been elected as the Punjab CM with 199 votes.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 7th, 2022) The election of PML-N leader and MPA Hamza Shehbaz as the symbolic Chief Minister of Punjab is still trending top on the socil media. The jointed opposition elected Hamza as the symbolic Punjab Chief Minister in a symbolic session of the assembly held at a local hotel on Wednesday.

As many as 199 members of the assembly who attended the symbolic session voted in favour of Hamza.

Taking to Twitter, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz who took part in the session to express solidarity with the opposition leader said, “Hamza Shehbaz Sharif with 199 votes elected as Chief Minister Punjab. Shukar Alhamdolillah,”.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Parvez Elahi on April 3 had formed a panel of chairmen consisting of MPAs of the ruling party and opposition lawmakers.

Shazia Abid, one of the members of the panel, presided over the symbolic session. As the session came to an end, PML-N spokesperson Marriyam Aurangzeb tweeted that the party vice president “broke into tears while congratulating Hamza bhai” on his symbolic election as the chief executive of the province.

The opposition is planning to submit a no-trust motion against Speaker Elahi while the PTI has already submitted a no-confidence motion against its own Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari.

Thousands of people on Twitter shared the pictures of Hamza and Maryam and congratulated him over becoming symbolically the Punjab Chief Minister.

