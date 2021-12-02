UrduPoint.com

Twitter Reacts As PM Khan Asks Nation To Learn From The Past

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 06:00 PM

Twitter reacts as PM Khan asks nation to learn from the past

Journalist Hamid Mir and many other social media users on Twitter have put serious questions to Prime Minister Imran Khan who was elected to power in general elections of 2018.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 2nd, 2021) Renowned journalist and tv anchor Hamid Mir has put a tough question over his tweet about learning from the past to live differently in the present.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that “All those who do not learn from the past always repeat the similar mistakes, ”. The PM had also shared a picture of Dutch Philosopher Baruch Spinoza.

On it, renowned TV anchor and journalist Hamid Mir made an interesting comment while addressing the PM: “ Mr. Prime Minister you have given a statement of learning from the past on the picture of Dutch Philosopher Baruch Spinoza, ”. Mir reminded the PM of the history of the philosopher that the Jewish community had kicked that philosopher out over his liberal thoughts and later he was also thrown out of Amsterdam.

The journalist asked the PM whether such liberalism could be afforded during his rule in the country.

Another Twitterati said: “@ImranKhanPTI is the intention of your tweet to describe yourself? You're doing the same thing which you're advising against. Your predecessors who betrayed Dr Aafia got trapped in court cases of their own. You promised to bring back Dr Aafia, but making no efforts in that regard,”.

A user said, “Yeh quotes hum google say parh lain gae, aap khuda ka wasta hai MEHANGAIE kum kardo!,”.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has been in power for last more than three years but the promises he made before the general elections are still there to be fulfilled.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Hamid Mir Google Twitter Amsterdam Same Jew TV From Court

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE’s Golden Jubilee ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE’s Golden Jubilee celebration at Expo 2020 Dubai

3 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from King of ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from King of Jordan

3 minutes ago
 Libya's 5+5 Committee to Discuss Withdrawal of For ..

Libya's 5+5 Committee to Discuss Withdrawal of Foreign Forces in Turkey, Russia ..

5 minutes ago
 Meghan Markle urges tabloid shake-up after second ..

Meghan Markle urges tabloid shake-up after second privacy win

5 minutes ago
 Over 13,500 non-formal schools providing free educ ..

Over 13,500 non-formal schools providing free education to 400,000 children in P ..

7 minutes ago
 Ch Sarwar discusses Afghanistan, regional issues, ..

Ch Sarwar discusses Afghanistan, regional issues, bilateral relations in UK

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.