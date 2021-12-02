Twitter reacts as PM Khan asks nation to learn from the past

(@FahadShabbir)

Journalist Hamid Mir and many other social media users on Twitter have put serious questions to Prime Minister Imran Khan who was elected to power in general elections of 2018.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 2nd, 2021) Renowned journalist and tv anchor Hamid Mir has put a tough question over his tweet about learning from the past to live differently in the present.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that “All those who do not learn from the past always repeat the similar mistakes, ”. The PM had also shared a picture of Dutch Philosopher Baruch Spinoza.

On it, renowned TV anchor and journalist Hamid Mir made an interesting comment while addressing the PM: “ Mr. Prime Minister you have given a statement of learning from the past on the picture of Dutch Philosopher Baruch Spinoza, ”. Mir reminded the PM of the history of the philosopher that the Jewish community had kicked that philosopher out over his liberal thoughts and later he was also thrown out of Amsterdam.

The journalist asked the PM whether such liberalism could be afforded during his rule in the country.

Another Twitterati said: “@ImranKhanPTI is the intention of your tweet to describe yourself? You're doing the same thing which you're advising against. Your predecessors who betrayed Dr Aafia got trapped in court cases of their own. You promised to bring back Dr Aafia, but making no efforts in that regard,”.

A user said, “Yeh quotes hum google say parh lain gae, aap khuda ka wasta hai MEHANGAIE kum kardo!,”.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has been in power for last more than three years but the promises he made before the general elections are still there to be fulfilled.