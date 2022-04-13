Twitter reacts as reports of altercation between Hamza, Aleem surface

(@Abdulla99267510)

The reports say that Aleem Khan has threatened Hamza Shehbaz that they will resign if their demands are not met but the official statement from both sides yet has to come.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 12th, 2022) Aleem Khan, the PTI’s disgruntled leader, has become top trend on Twitter after some reports of alleged altercation between him and PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz surfaced.

The reports say that Aleem Khan and Hamza Shehbaz both exchanged hot words.

Aleem Khan warned Hamza Shehbaz that they would resign from their offices if their demands were not met.

Taking to Twitter, journalist Asad Kharal shared the news of altercation between both leaders.

Following the reports of differences, the people on social media are making different comment and man are there who are criticizing Aleem Khan for not standing by Imran Khan during these difficult times.

However, there is no official statement from both sides.