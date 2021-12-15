UrduPoint.com

Twitter Reacts Over Brutal Murder Of Woman Social Activist

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 02:13 PM

Twitter reacts over brutal murder of woman social activist

The police say neighbor of the victim who allegedly subjected her to sexual abuse may be behind her murder.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 15th, 2021) The murder of social activist Saba Aslam has stormed into social media as the people are demanding justice for the victim and her family.

#JusticeforSaba is now trending top for the 25-year old victim, with voices to arrest the culprits involved in her murder.

According to the reports, Saba was stabbed to death in New Karachi’s Sector 5-J on Tuesday. Her body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy.

Bilal Colony SHO Nawaz Brohi, the woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her neighbour, Ghazanfar when she was on her way to court to attend the hearing of her case.

Saba Aslam used to do social work for the people of her area who had registered a case against Imtiaz, who impersonated a journalist and subjected her to rape in Gulshan-e-Maymar.

The police suspected that Ghazanfar might have killed Saba to take revenge a few days after a clash between Saba’s brother and Ghazanfar over dumping garbage on the street.

The reports suggested that Ghazanfar also misbehaved with her during the clash and the suspect was a drug addict who used to impersonate as a religious party worker. Following the incident, the suspect hid himself to an unidentified place. Police who had arrested his brothers Danish and Ahsan were conducting raids to main suspect. Further investigation is underway.

However, the social media users are sharing pictures and videos of victim Saba to seek justice for her and her family, with immediate arrest of the culprit(s).

