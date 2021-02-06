UrduPoint.com
Twitter Suspends More Than 200 Accounts For Raising Voice For Kashmir: Murad Saeed

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 11:44 PM

Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Saturday said that Twitter suspended more than 200 Pakistan based accounts, without a warning, for raising a voice for Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Saturday said that Twitter suspended more than 200 Pakistan based accounts, without a warning, for raising a voice for Kashmir.

In a tweet, he said that the people and Government of Pakistan demand an explanation from @Twitter over its oppressive attitude.

More Stories From Pakistan

