Twitterati demands Sh Raheed’s resignation following train accident

The accident occurred when the driver lost control of the speedy bus LES 149 due to the slippery road after rain.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 11th July, 2019) At least ten passengers were killed and several injured when a passenger bus overturned at Brahma Bahtar Interchange of Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway ( M-1) near Hassan Abdal on Thursday morning.

According to Motorway Police spokeman, the accident occurred near Hassan Abdal when the driver lost control of the speedy bus LES 149 due to the slippery road after rain.

He said that 49 passengers were on board the bus when it crashed.

The dead bodies and injured persons have been shifted to a hospital. The driver of the has been arrested and shifted to Hassan Abdal police station.

Meanawhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan directed the Railways Minister to take emergency measures to improve decades old infrastructure of railways to avert train accidents.

The Prime Minister stressed the need to ensure safety standards of railways across the country.

He also expressed deep grief over a number of casualties in train accident and directed provision of best possible medical treatment to the injured.