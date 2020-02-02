Two A-category proclaimed offenders arrested

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) :The police have arrested two proclaimed offenders of A-category who were at large for four and one year, respectively.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that acting on a tip-off, the police parties conducted raids in two separate areas and arrested two proclaimed offenders. The suspects after committing crimes had fled their native areas.

He maintained that a police party of PS Baghdad-ul-Jadid conducted raid and arrested the proclaimed offender, Janazeb who had been declared as proclaimed offender of A-category.

The suspect after committing crime had escaped the area and was at large for four year.

A police team of PS Kotwali also arrested a proclaimed offender identified as Altaf. The two were wanted in robbery case.

Special investigation teams had been interrogating the suspects. Further probe was underway.