UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two A-category Proclaimed Offenders Arrested

Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Sun 02nd February 2020 | 07:30 PM

Two A-category proclaimed offenders arrested

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) :The police have arrested two proclaimed offenders of A-category who were at large for four and one year, respectively.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that acting on a tip-off, the police parties conducted raids in two separate areas and arrested two proclaimed offenders. The suspects after committing crimes had fled their native areas.

He maintained that a police party of PS Baghdad-ul-Jadid conducted raid and arrested the proclaimed offender, Janazeb who had been declared as proclaimed offender of A-category.

The suspect after committing crime had escaped the area and was at large for four year.

A police team of PS Kotwali also arrested a proclaimed offender identified as Altaf. The two were wanted in robbery case.

Special investigation teams had been interrogating the suspects. Further probe was underway.

Related Topics

Police Robbery Bahawalpur

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler chairs AUS board meeting

1 minute ago

Sharjah Ruler chairs AUS board meeting

1 minute ago

Mauritanian President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mo ..

16 minutes ago

Mauritanian President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mo ..

16 minutes ago

Mauritanian President visits The Founder&#039;s Me ..

16 minutes ago

Mauritanian President visits The Founder&#039;s Me ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.