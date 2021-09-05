UrduPoint.com

Two Abducted Boys Recovered, 6 Accused Arrested

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 10:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Millat Town police have arrested 6 kidnappers and recovered 2 abducted boys safely from their possession.

Police spokesman said on Sunday that two youth Umar and his friend Anas went out of their houses to purchase mobile phones as their friend Arslan called them for this purpose, but when the boys reached at Sargodha Road, Arslan along with his accomplices abducted them.

The accused carried the boys to Sangla Hill through a wagon and later demanded Rs.

15 million as ransom.

The police after receiving complaint started investigation on scientific lines and traced out whereabouts of the accused in Sangla Hill. Therefore, a special team was constituted which under supervision of SP Hafeezur Rehman conducted a surprise raid in Sangla and recovered both abducted boys safely.

The police also arrested 6 abductors including Arslan and his accomplices from the spot.

Further investigation was underway, spokesman added.

