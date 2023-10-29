Open Menu

Two Abducted Footballers Recovered: Commissioner

Sumaira FH Published October 29, 2023 | 10:30 PM

Two abducted footballers recovered: Commissioner

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) Commissioner Sibi division on Sunday said that Balochistan’s two footballers kidnapped a month back have recovered.

As many as 24 footballers who were on their way to participate in the qualifying round of the All Pakistan Chief Minister Gold Cup Football tournament were kidnapped by unknown armed men in the Sui Tehsil of Dera Bugti.

Among them, 18 were released and six were taken away by the kidnappers. Soon after the incident, the law enforcement agencies launched an operation to trace the abductees. The manhunt resulted in the recovery of four of the six kidnapped footballers.

“Two remaining footballers were recovered from Dera Bugti’s Pirkoh tehsil last night,” Commissioner said adding they had been handed over to their relatives early on Sunday morning.

APP/ask

Related Topics

Pakistan Football Balochistan Chief Minister Sibi Dera Bugti Sunday Gold All From

Recent Stories

Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation: Dedicated ..

Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation: Dedicated efforts to drive sustainabilit ..

16 minutes ago
 Rubu Qarn educates future generations about cyber ..

Rubu Qarn educates future generations about cyber security

16 minutes ago
 COP28 President calls for improved adaptation fina ..

COP28 President calls for improved adaptation finance for vulnerable nations at ..

16 minutes ago
 UAE President congratulates Turkish President on c ..

UAE President congratulates Turkish President on centennial of Republic of Türk ..

31 minutes ago
 SIBF 2023 to host over 60 immersive comics worksho ..

SIBF 2023 to host over 60 immersive comics workshops

46 minutes ago
 Rabdan Academy earns accreditation from Ministry o ..

Rabdan Academy earns accreditation from Ministry of Defence&#039;s Military Qual ..

1 hour ago
UAE leaders offer condolences to King of Bahrain o ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to King of Bahrain over passing of Noura bint Salm ..

1 hour ago
 20,000 relief packages prepared with participation ..

20,000 relief packages prepared with participation of 5,000 volunteers in &#039; ..

3 hours ago
 Inaugural ADXC event redefines combat sports histo ..

Inaugural ADXC event redefines combat sports history in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago
 ‘Tarahum for Gaza’ organises new community eve ..

‘Tarahum for Gaza’ organises new community event in Dubai Festival City

3 hours ago
 2nd Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open to take place 3-11 Feb ..

2nd Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open to take place 3-11 February 2024

3 hours ago
 COMMANDER OF THE AIR FORCE & AIR DEFENCE OF UAE VI ..

COMMANDER OF THE AIR FORCE & AIR DEFENCE OF UAE VISITS AIR HEADQUARTERS 

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan