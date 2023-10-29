Two abducted footballers recovered: Commissioner

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) Commissioner Sibi division on Sunday said that Balochistan’s two footballers kidnapped a month back have recovered.

As many as 24 footballers who were on their way to participate in the qualifying round of the All Pakistan Chief Minister Gold Cup Football tournament were kidnapped by unknown armed men in the Sui Tehsil of Dera Bugti.

Among them, 18 were released and six were taken away by the kidnappers. Soon after the incident, the law enforcement agencies launched an operation to trace the abductees. The manhunt resulted in the recovery of four of the six kidnapped footballers.

“Two remaining footballers were recovered from Dera Bugti’s Pirkoh tehsil last night,” Commissioner said adding they had been handed over to their relatives early on Sunday morning.

APP/ask