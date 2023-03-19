Two abducted from Wah

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :Two persons including a girl were abducted in two different incidents in various parts of Wah on Sunday.

Danish Ali has reported to Police that his 25-years old sister went to local educational institute from where she was abducted by unknown persons.

Separately a property dealer was abducted by unknown person in same police station limits. Usman has reported to police that his brother Huzafia who works as property dealer went out for his office where he was abducted by unknown persons. Respective police registered two separate abduction cases and launched search operation to trace them.