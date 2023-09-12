Two abducted from Wah

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :Two persons including a woman were abducted in two different cases on Tuesday in the jurisdictions of Wah Saddar Police station.

According to the police spokesperson, in the first incident, Syed Farzand Hussain reported to Police that his son Zulqurnian Hussain Shah was going back to his station of duty at Mangla Cantt when he was abducted by unknown persons from Basti bus stop GT road area of Wah cantt.

Separately, Rehmat Bhatti has reported to the Police that his 40-year-old daughter was abducted by unknown persons.

Police registered separate abduction cases and further investigation was under way.